Deebo Samuel hasn't been shy about his disappointment over his 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers receiver called it “awful” and seems determined to be a much better player in 2023. In order to be the best possible version of himself for the 49ers, Deebo Samuel dropped some weight in the offseason.

San Francisco got a look at the lighter Samuel during game action when the 49ers played the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason. Samuel caught two passes for 39 yards in the 49ers' 21-20 win, showing a glimpse of what might be to come in the 2023 regular season.

“I think it's like a little more to my step,” Samuel said of playing at a lighter weight, via 49ers Webzone. “Like a little more speed, so it's a little bit more power. But overall, it felt good to get out there, get a couple of plays [under] my belt to get ready for the season.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Samuel's 2022 stats paled in comparison to the numbers he put up in 2021, his third year in the league. After catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards in 2021, Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards last season. His league-best 18.2 yards per reception plummeted to 11.3.

Samuel also saw his rushing yards drop from 365 to 232. The 49ers' dual threat scored 14 touchdowns in 2021. He crossed the goal line five times last year.

Part of the decline in Samuel's production can be attributed to the fact that he only played 13 games because of a hamstring injury. But Samuel believes that being leaner will help him return to his 2021 form.

“For stamina and be able to go longer, because I was usually going one, two plays, and then [had to] come out,” Samuel said. “But the durability and the capacity that I've built [will help me] keep going.”