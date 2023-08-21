San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't necessarily thrilled with what he saw, at least on one specific play.

“Once he cut back inside, I was just begging for him to get down,” Shanahan told reporters on a media conference call the next day, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News.

The play in question was a scramble that went for 8 yards. Purdy was trying to reach the end zone, but came up just short. Worse, he didn't slide to the turf of the 49ers' home field, absorbing contact instead. But Purdy was fine after the play.

Still, Shanahan was understandably concerned with Purdy's decision. It was his presumed starting QB's first game action since Purdy tore the UCL in his throwing elbow against the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's NFC Championship Game. With Purdy compromised by the injury, the Niners suffered a 31-7 blowout loss.

Aside from the scramble that caused Shanahan to hold his breath, Purdy was impressive in his preseason debut. He played nine snaps of the game, finishing 4-for-5 for 65 yards. He also took a sack in the red zone.

Although Shanahan has given plenty of reps in training camp to other 49ers quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, it is expected that, as long as he is healthy, Purdy will be the team's Week 1 starter.

Lance has been shaky this preseason, throwing an interception on his first series of Saturday's game. And while he did throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to help secure the 49ers' 21-20 victory, Lance is fighting not for the starter's job at this point, but to be Purdy's primary backup.