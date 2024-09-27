The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) have endured their share of injury troubles and adversity over the last few years but have somehow managed to still be a perpetual powerhouse, or the best team in the NFL depending on who you ask. They are fairly vulnerable through the first three weeks of the 2024-25 campaign, though. While a home game against the offensively-challenged New England Patriots should help them get back to .500, the team's long-term health is an issue that cannot be ignored.

The defending NFC champions are losing another player to injury. “49ers LB Curtis Robinson, who injured his knee in yesterday’s practice, has a torn ACL and is out for the season, {head} coach Kyle Shanahan announced,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted on X.

This is devastating news for an undrafted talent who is hoping to carve out a role for himself in his fourth year in the league. It is also a blow to San Fran's depth, as the defense is already undermanned. Robinson will finish his season with one tackle. Thoughts and prayers are with him on what will be a long but hopefully triumphant road back to the NFL.

The 49ers have a battle ahead of themselves as well this year.

There might be some challenges ahead for injury-ridden 49ers

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is on the injured reserve, Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still dealing with a calf injury and elite left tackle Trent Williams is banged-up. Despite those slew of injuries to core members of the team, quarterback Brock Purdy still performed brilliantly in last Sunday's bitter defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. He threw three touchdowns to Jauan Jennings, proving yet again that he can produce in adverse conditions.

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection should be slated for another impressive outing, and this time it should end in a victory. A returning George Kittle could serve as an effective safety net for Purdy against a Patriots defense that can be stingy. Ideally, the 49ers will earn a decisive victory and get to rest some of their veterans late in the game.

This squad must figure out a way to stay intact if it is finally going to complete its championship mission, which is one that has been in progress for a troubling amount of time.

Curtis Robinson will support his teammates from afar in their ongoing quest, as he prepares for surgery.