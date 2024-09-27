The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. On Friday, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle received their official injury designations for the game, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“#49ers TE George Kittle (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday. He has no injury designation. #49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Patriots,” Wagoner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 49ers have dealt with no shortage of injury trouble in 2024. Christian McCaffrey is another star who is currently battling an injury. Kittle's return is important, but the 49ers are hoping to have Samuel on the field as well.

Samuel was able to return to practice this week. His questionable status is far from ideal, but perhaps he will end up being able to return for Week 4. At the moment, though, nothing is certain.

49ers' 2024 season off to difficult start

The 49ers entered the '24 campaign with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. In all reality, San Francisco still has those aspirations despite their 1-2 start. From purely a talent standpoint, the 49ers have what it takes to make serious noise in the standings.

The question is whether or not they can get and stay healthy. Every team deals with injures but San Francisco has been hit particularly hard. A number of stars have already had to miss time.

The 49ers' ability to get healthy could determine how well they ultimately fare in 2024. It would be a shame to have a lost season due to consistent injuries.

The good news is that it is still early in the year. San Francisco can turn things around. Earning a victory on Sunday, however, will be of the utmost importance. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive affair.