The San Francisco 49ers are riding a wave of adversity to kick off the 2024-25 season. Deebo Samuel's Week 2 injury is the latest blemish on San Francisco's roster. The sixth-year wideout will miss a couple of weeks with a calf injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is now forced to adjust while the Niners wait for Samuel and Christian McCaffrey to return to the field.

Samuel, the 49ers' reliable gadget player, has caught 13-of-19 passes for 164 yards through two appearances. He's also posted 10 rushing attempts for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel said Tuesday that it's “now or never” for the reigning NFC champions to win a Super Bowl, per Bleacher Report on X, formerly Twitter.

“I've been a part of the best team in the NFL for the past going on six years,” Samuel said. “We got to get it done.”

After a 23-17 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, the 49ers are 1-1 on the year and are officially vulnerable to opposing NFL teams while they cope with injuries. They have the winless Los Angeles Rams on tap in Week 3, giving them the first opportunity to show their resilience as a team without their two best playmakers.

In Week 1, even without McCaffrey's absurd dual-threat presence, the 49ers looked superior to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Samuel alternated snaps with Jordan Mason, but he took eight rushing attempts for 23 yards and one touchdown, despite Mason's McCaffrey-esque numbers — 28 for 147 and one TD.

What the 49ers will miss from Deebo Samuel

The 49ers are built for times like these. While McCaffrey and Samuel's inactive tags hitting this early in the season are brutal, they are still equipped with some solid pieces that can get the job done. Quarterback Brock Purdy has a golden opportunity to sway the doubters in his ability to make plays on his own. Newly-extended WR Brandon Aiyuk will likely see a lot more targets.

Before the season, the young RB in Mason yearned for more rushing volume. And boy has he gotten his wish. With no McCaffrey or Samuel to take snaps, Mason is the lone reliable ball carrier on the roster.

The 49ers will try to stay afloat in the NFC standings while their best players are recovering. In the meantime, though, it is a great time for Shanahan's unit to find a new gear as their Super Bowl aspirations remain on hold.