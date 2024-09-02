The San Francisco 49ers are continuing to navigate the aftermath of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall's injuries from gunshots over the weekend. Pearsall was shot in the arm during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Sunday. Thankfully, he ended up okay. He was released from the hospital in “fair condition” after it was determined he did not need surgery to treat his wound. Moreover, the 49ers made a non-football injury list (NFI) move on Pearsall Monday.

San Francisco placed Pearsall on the reserve/NFI, and the team expects him to miss at least four games, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hopefully, the rookie receiver will undergo a safe and efficient recovery process.

Ricky Pearsall joined the 49ers when the team selected him with their 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. Pearsall experienced notable improvement with the Florida football program after transferring from Arizona State in 2022. After amassing 774 yards and six touchdowns, he lept to 1,207 yards and six TDs in 2023.

Pearsall finds himself with one one the best teams in the league. San Francisco finished the 2023-24 season with a 12-5 record and battled through the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to reach Super 58. Unfortunately, SF lost 25-23 to the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, they will begin the 2024 season highly-touted.

The 49ers ended their contract saga with Brandon Aiyuk when he and the team agreed to a $120 million extension in late August. Aiyuk is one of the team's key contributors and a great talent for Ricky Pearsall to learn from. Aiyuk hauled in a career-high 1,342 yards and seven TDs during the 2023 season.

Joining Aiyuk will be star quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. With the caliber of players SF has coming back, they should be able to make another deep run and get back to the Super Bowl.