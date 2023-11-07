Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got a key update on two of their most important players on the injury front.

The San Francisco 49ers started off the 2023 season with guns blazing. They fell behind the upstart Seattle Seahawks and then caught them on Sunday without even playing as Pete Carroll's team lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team's defensive end Arik Armstread shared a game check photo that fans could not believe. The 49ers' key executive John Lynch was given a new title with the team that also surprised many onlookers.

On Monday, reporter Nick Wagoner revealed that Deebo Samuel, the 49ers' yards-after-catch superstar and one of the team's most dynamic playmakers, had returned to practice.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/lDbfe9DTAA — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2023

“Thank God,” one fan said in response.

Another fan attempted to lighten the mood with a .GIF post in the comments section on X.

It wasn't all good news on Monday for the 49ers and Coach Shanahan's team. Wagoner also revealed that LT Trent Williams, LG Aaron Banks, DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Ray-Ray McCloud were all absent from the early open portion of the team's practice.

“For the love of God, Trent needs to get healthy,” one fan said in response to the injury news on the key offensive lineman.

The 49ers will definitely want to be at full strength for this upcoming Sunday's test, with a trip to Jacksonville to take on the 6-2 Jaguars on the schedule.

Jacksonville is the hottest team in the NFL, with a winning streak of five games in a row, one more than the Cincinnati Bengals' four-game streak.

Meanwhile, Shanahan and Samuels' 49ers have lost three games in a row, and are in desperate need of a win to keep pace with and surpass the Seahawks.