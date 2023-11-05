San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead's game check and his taxes have some fans riled up over his pay.

NFL players make a lot of money. Like, a lot a lot. Most of us already knew that. However, sometimes we don't realize the magnitude of the difference… until we see it for our own eyes. That is exactly what happened when San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead shared an image of one of his game checks, per Darren Rovell.

“49ers defensive end Arik Armstead shares a game check. He makes $393,055 a game. 49.3% comes out in taxes.”

49ers defensive end Arik Armstead shares a game check. He makes $393,055 a game. 49.3% comes out in taxes. pic.twitter.com/y3X7MBTpEU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2023

That certainly puts things into perspective. Armstead's tax payment is significantly more than what the average Joe makes… in a year. The 49ers DE also isn't the highest paid player at his position, not by a long shot. It's crazy to think how much NFL players make, if we're being honest.

However, some fans aren't too happy with this post. Some fans took the post as trying to gain sympathy for Armstead and NFL players. Everyone likes to root for players, but they don't really like it when players pretend they are struggling.

Wow surprised he’s able to live on that — greg (@greg16676935420) November 3, 2023

If he thinks that bad should look at peoples checks that dont play football and taxes get taken out😂 — Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) November 3, 2023

Are we suppose to feel bad for him? Slightly out of touch. — Adam Miller (@ImPhatShady) November 3, 2023

However, it doesn't seem like the intention of the post was to garner sympathy for Armstead or the average NFL player. It's more so a post to show people what it's like to be an NFL player. Whether you get offended or not by this post is up to you and your discernment.

The 49ers are heading into the bye week with a drastically different mood than they had entering the season. Many expected them to be Super Bowl contenders, and they still are! However, three straight losses, including a couple of two-score losses, have some fans concerned.