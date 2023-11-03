The 49ers have given general manager John Lynch an impressive new title to go along with his contract extension.

Although the San Francisco 49ers swung and missed on Trey Lance, the front office has been wildly accurate, for the most part. For that reason, the franchise opted to give General Manager John Lynch a new contract extension back in September.

However, along with his extension, the 49ers are also giving Lynch an impressive new title as well, per Charean Williams at Pro Football Talk. Not only will he retain his general manager role, but Lynch will also serve as president of football operations for the team.

“The 49ers gave John Lynch a new title as part of the multiyear contract extension the team announced in September. Lynch now doubles as president of football operations. He retains all of his General Manager duties and heads the organization’s personnel department.”

Lynch's tenure in San Francisco likely isn't ending soon. He's played a major role in helping build a well-rounded roster for the 49ers. John Lynch was first hired on as the general manager back in 2017. Since then, the team has made three playoff appearances. They lost the Super Bowl in 2019.

Expectations are high in San Francisco as the organization is hoping to earn its first championship since 1994. John Lynch's contract has him tied to the 49ers through the 2026 season.

The Hall of Fame safety has proven to be a reliable GM. So, it's no wonder the 49ers are trusting him as the president of football operations as well. With that said, look for San Francisco to get back in the win column in Week 9 after losing three straight.