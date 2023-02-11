With the San Francisco 49ers offseason underway, the team is now faced with a question at the quarterback position. Both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are looking to earn the starting job, and only one will come out victorious.

Lance was named the starter heading into the 2022 season. He played well in his short time on the field but suffered a season-ending injury in Week two.

Purdy, who suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship, exceeded all expectations when he was the starter. The last pick in the 2022 NFL draft ultimately led the 49ers on a playoff run, falling just one game short of the Super Bowl.

Following a return from surgery, Purdy will look to take back the starting job. And many around the 49ers organization have already voiced their support for the young quarterback. This includes star tight end, George Kittle.

Now another 49ers player has voiced their support for Purdy. This comes from this year’s Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

During Thursday night’s NFL Honor’s red carpet, Bosa was asked to give his take on the 49ers quarterback situation. He gave his support for both quarterbacks but ultimately made his choice clear.

“For him to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft, and lead a team like us, just the confidence, he’s got it. Glad he’s locked in with us for a few more years,” said Bosa when asked about Purdy.

Bosa was then asked if the starting job was Brock Purdy’s to lose.

He responded, saying, “I mean it’s hard to say otherwise. But I think Trey is an amazing guy to push him. Trey is 21 years old so I’m excited to see where his career goes and if he’s the backup for us, then we have a really good backup.”

According to Bosa, Brock Purdy is the quarterback that he wants to lead his team into the future. And it appears that he isn’t the only 49er that has this take.