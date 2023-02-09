Heading into the offseason, the biggest question involving the San Francisco 49ers will be how they address the quarterback position.

While Trey Lance earned the job heading into the 2021 campaign, he appeared in just two games before going down with an injury. In his place, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in as the starter. But his season was also cut short due to injury. The 49ers then turned to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. With him leading the charge, the team looked elite, ultimately making it to the NFC Championship game.

Now, with Brock Purdy suffering a torn UCL, he is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Lance is expected to be back at full strength in the coming weeks, but Garoppolo is set to hit free agency. At the moment, there is still no certainty in who will be the starter come 2023. But 49ers tight end George Kittle has made his choice clear.

During an appearance on The Von Cast, Kittle spoke with Von Miller. During the conversation, Miller asked Kittle if Purdy is the future of the organization.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Jimmy. He is a free agent so whatever happens there happens. Trey Lance is still there, and Trey, unfortunately, has not really gotten a fair shot at being an NFL quarterback yet. He got a full rain game, monsoon vs the Bears, and got hurt in the second game. Trey has got plenty of talent, he’s just gotta get out there and play.” stated Kittle.

He then added, “You can’t not talk about what Brock Purdy did. He is fantastic. Our offense was operating at the highest it’s probably been since 2019. In my opinion, it’s Brock’s job to lose. But there will be competition because Brock’s going to be out until training camp with his surgery, so it’s going to be interesting. But when you find a guy like that, that can seamlessly jump in, I think it’s his job to lose.”

In the games where Brock Purdy stepped onto the field this season, he looked like a legitimate starting quarterback. In turn, he has gained the support of the locker room, and could very well be the starter full-time come next season.