With the NFL regular season right around the corner, the San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa are still at a stalemate when it comes to a contract extension. It sounds like that will be the case for the foreseeable future, although it does seem like the Niners are prepared to make Bosa the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL, reports Ian Rapoport via The Pat McAfee Show.

"I don't get the sense that anything is imminent with Nick Bosa and the 49ers.. The 49ers offer is substantial and I'm confident that the deal will make him the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/X4gjZ9rffW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 28, 2023

“I don't get the sense there close at all…it sounds like there has been some level of conversation…he's [Nick Bosa] going to make a lot of money…he's going to be the highest paid edge rusher in the NFL…it's just how high does it get?”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Niners fans will be able to take solace in the fact that all signs point to Nick Bosa eventually getting a contract extension from the Niners, although they won't like that there really is no timetable for when that will happen. Still, Rapoport emphasizes that Bosa will not need much time to get ready to suit up for the NFL regular season, so letting this process wait out is not that big of a deal for him.

In the meantime, the Niners are expecting to have a championship caliber defense once again. Still, having Bosa out there will obviously pay dividends, so there is no doubt that they would rather get a contract extension done sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned into any more updates coming from the 49ers in regards to a contract extension with Nick Bosa, which should be happening regardless of the fact that there is no telling when.