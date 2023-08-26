San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he is optimistic the team will have signed defensive end Nick Bosa by Week 1. Via The Athletic's Tim Kawakami:

“Yeah, I do,” Lynch said. “We've got a lot of work to do and we'll continue to do that. He's a great player. We want him here. We need him here.”

Bosa, who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He led the league with 18 1/2 sacks this past season.

Bosa is seeking a long-term contract and stability. He is 25 years old, so there is reason to believe he can produce at a high level for some time.

The 49ers played their preseason finale Friday and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-12. San Francisco is making moves ahead of Week 1 Sept. 10, when it faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

The 49ers on Friday traded former first-round draft pick and quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco is intent on proceeding with the former No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, as its starter.

San Francisco hopes to have Bosa's contract handled before the season begins. In 2022, the 49ers ranked among the top five teams in opponent points per game (17.2), opponent yards per game (299.7), opponent points per play (0.281), opponent yards per play (4.9)and opponent touchdowns per game (2.1).

San Francisco lost former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is now the head coach of the Houston Texans. Steve Wilks, who was the interim coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, will be defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.