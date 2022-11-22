Published November 22, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers came out on Monday night firing on all cylinders, spanking the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. That moved them above the Seattle Seahawks to first place in the NFC West with a 6-4 record. On both sides of the ball, this was easily the Niners’ best performance of the season thus far, but Jimmy Garoppolo believes this group is capable of even more.

The past couple weeks we’ve been putting together some good games,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Today was probably our best full game that we’ve put together. But we’ve got a long way to go. There’s some yards we left out there, even some points that we left out there. It’s a nice thing that guys are still hungry. we left some meat on the bone there for sure.”

Jimmy G balled out, completing 20 of 28 passes for 228 yards and four passing touchdowns, linking up with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk two times each. On the ground, Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey ripped through the Cards defense in Mexico City. Overall, the offense had 387 total yards.

Everyone is doing their part but as Jimmy Garoppolo said, there were opportunities to put even more points up on the board yet the results are still there. That’s a very promising sign as the 49ers look to keep the winning ways going, capturing three victories in a row. Next up is a meeting with the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, followed by a pair of home matchups with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll see what this team is made of.