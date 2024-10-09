Coming off of a narrow loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the matchup, Nick Bosa understands the gravity of the moment.

Their 24-23 loss dropped San Francisco to 2-3 on the season. Facing another NFC West rival, Bosa knows it's a game the 49ers can't afford to lose, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“It's a lot of pressure,” Bosa said. “It's not a must-win because technically your season's over if it's a must-win, but it definitely feels like it. We're treating it that way.”

Over their past two seasons, the 49ers haven't lost more than five games during the regular season. The 2024 season hasn't resulted in the same San Francisco pace. Already halfway to that number entering Week 6, the 49ers know they need to turn things around in a hurry.

Nick Bosa and company are attempting to do everything in their part. The 49ers' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by allowing 307.8 yards per game. Bosa has racked up 18 tackles, six quarterback hits and three sacks. Furthermore, the edge rusher has earned a sterling 91.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

On Thursday night, San Francisco will be facing off against a Seattle offense that ranks seventh in the league, averaging 376.2 YPG. With the Seahawks currently atop the NFC West with their 3-2 record, the 49ers would make a major move up the standings if they can earn a victory.

Normally, standings watching wouldn't be taking place in Week 6. But Bosa certainly is. He understands that with each loss the 49ers get further and further from reaching their ultimate goals. Their loss to the Cardinals was a devastating blow to their grand plans. The four-time Pro Bowler is looking to ensure that doesn't happen again on Thursday night.