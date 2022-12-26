By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are still winning despite losing their top two quarterbacks to injuries this season. A big reason for that is the team’s defense which makes life harder for opposing offenses by punching them in the mouth, so to speak. The 49ers’ pass rush, in particular, has been unforgiving, with defensive end Nick Bosa showing the way.

Bosa already has 17.5 sacks this season, and with two games remaining on San Francisco’s regular-season schedule, he does seem to have an outside shot of breaking — or at least tying — the single-season NFL record shared by Michael Strahan and TJ Watt. But Bosa appears to be more interested in breaking the 49ers’ franchise record of 19.5 sacks in a season set by Aldon Smith way back in 2012 (h/t Rob Guerrera of Niners Nation).

“Um, mabe,” Bosa said after the game with his trademark sigh, “It’s not the main thing on my mind. I’m kind of eyeing the 19.5 more than that. Aldon [Smith].”

Bosa has recorded seven sacks in his last five games, including a pair in Week 16’s 37-20 home win over the Washington Commanders. He could break Smith’s record as soon as this coming Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders if he manages to register three sacks, at least. That’s a tall order, but he’s managed to have three sacks in a game once this season, which was during the 49ers’ win at home against the Miami Dolphins back in Week 13.

If comes up short against the Raiders, Bosa will have his final shot in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals at home.