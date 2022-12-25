By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers EDGE rusher Nick Bosa has been an absolute dog in the trenches this year, and he’s gained some major praise from his teammates in the process. After Bosa helped lead the Niners to a victory over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve, star tight end George Kittle said his teammate has “secured” the Defensive Player of the Year award, over the likes of Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Chiefs’ Chris Jones.

Kittle said of Bosa, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN:

“I think today secured his defensive MVP. I don’t know how it doesn’t. If you look at what he does every Sunday compared to everyone else around the league whether it’s offense or defense, I don’t know why he’s not in the MVP conversation, too … Every single day he’s just an absolute monster. All the sacks, they’re earned and deserved. He’s fantastic. He’s never not good.”

Bosa was dominant in Week 16, as he has been all year. On Saturday vs. the Commanders, the former No. 1 overall pick registered seven total tackles, including five solos. He sacked Taylor Heinicke twice, recorded two tackles for loss, and had four QB hits, serving as a constant headache for the Commanders QB.

On the year, Nick Bosa is now up to 17.5 sacks in just 14 games. He’s logged 48 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 42 QB hits, and two forced fumbles on the year, and was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, and the third of his four-year career.

George Kittle has no doubts that Bosa is running away with the DPOY award, and while Micah Parsons will be hoping to keep the race close, he’ll have his work cut out for him in the final two games of the year if he wants to defend his title as reigning DPOY.