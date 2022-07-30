‘Completely different’: Nick Bosa sounds off on change that hints at monster season for 49ers

Nick Bosa is one of the most dominant edge rushers in today’s league. The San Francisco 49ers star DE has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses trying to protect their quarterback. Despite his gaudy stats, though… it seems like Bosa hasn’t quite played at 100% to start the year.

Bosa’s All-Pro campaign last season started off with him rehabbing his ACL tear he suffered a year earlier. Now, the 49ers star has a full offseason to work on his game and relax. Speaking to reporters during training camp, Bosa talked about having the entire offseason to get ready for the year. (via NBC Sports)

“Yeah, it’s been completely different,” 49ers’ Bosa said. “Last year, I didn’t really take any reps until a couple of weeks before the year. So just being able to get out there and have my body adapt to playing football has been the most enjoyable camp that I’ve been a part of because I feel good, which makes everything a lot better.”

Despite coming off of the aforementioned ACL tear, Bosa was still one of the best edge rushers in the entire league. He had a career-best 15.5 sacks last season, just behind stars like TJ Watt, Robert Quinn, and Myles Garrett. His ability to get to the quarterback was instrumental to the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game run this season.

The 49ers defense will likely continue to be the same terrifying force it was last season. Their offense, however, is a different question. The Deebo Samuel saga, as well as the ongoing debate at quarterback, has put into question the ceiling of this team’s offense.