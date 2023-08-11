The life of a Mr. Irrelevant, or really any underdog, can be an erratic one. The meteoric rise hits so hard that any subsequent struggles are going to bring about swift and intense judgement from the public. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was treated to a rude awakening on Friday.

The 23-year-old threw three interceptions in a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, per FanNation's Grant Cohn, prompting many fans to voice their opinions and rub salt in his wounds. The honeymoon phase is not over quite yet, but it is clear Purdy does not have a lot of good faith built up with NFL fans.

“He’s the ‘real deal' lol,” DEV mockingly tweeted. “Brock Purdy’s Linsanity run is over,” Villain aka Threat posted, in reference to Jeremy Lin's electric two-week run with the New York Knicks in February of 2012.



This type of criticism was to be expected. Social media is hyperbole central, so inevitably a bad day was going to be used as evidence for why the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is not a legitimate NFL starting quarterback. The struggles may persist, and Purdy could be exposed more often in his sophomore season. But he has earned some benefit of the doubt.

The Iowa State alum is coming back from offseason elbow surgery. Patience is needed. Fortunately, not everyone is ready to hit the panic button just yet. “Bro it's practice. Come talk to us if it happens in a regular season game,” Jimmy G official burner tweeted.

The fairy-tale run does not have to end for Purdy. He has a strong 49ers team and coaching staff behind him and has already endured plenty of adversity in his young career. Now he must respond. That's what separates a true leader from a flash-in-the-pan.