Brock Purdy has officially won the San Francisco 49ers' starting QB job. To be fair, many expected the seventh-round QB to win the job handily. After a stellar rookie season, Purdy was tabbed to be the QB1 even after his injury. Sam Darnold and ex-San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance's uninspiring preseason performance only solidified that. Kyle Shanahan's decision seemed pretty easy.

If you ask former 49ers QB Steve Young, though, that decision didn't come from Shanahan. Rather, the legendary QB said that it was the team itself that chose Purdy over Darnold and Lance. He explained his rationale to the San Francisco Chronicle:

“Brock Purdy is starting for this team because the team chose him,” Young said. People say “ ‘Kyle Shanahan chose him. Or John Lynch.’ No, the team chose him. Because the team smells it. They want somebody that makes them feel the way he makes them feel.

Young further elaborated on his point, saying that a team can sense how poised their quarterback is. From the moment Purdy stepped foot on the field, the 49ers QB seemed to always be in control. That most likely led to the “team's” decision to pick him as the QB1.

49ers legend Steve Young: “Because they know when you get into that space, that’s when you play the best football. That’s when the talent can come out. The full measure of who you are as a human can come out. Because so many times at other places, they know the quarterback’s overwhelmed. They can’t handle the moment. He’s only 80% of himself, at the best. He’s 60% of himself, at the best. They know that’s not going to take them to the championship.”

Indeed, Darnold and Lance look overwhelmed when facing pressure. Lance, in particular, severely struggled during the 49ers' preseason games to make the proper reads. Meanwhile, Purdy was fearless in the face of pressure, helping San Francisco make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

That championship poise is something that you don't often see from young quarterbacks, especially ones selected with the final pick in the draft. The 49ers are hoping that this calm yet dangerous demeanor never goes away for Brock Purdy.