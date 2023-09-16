It's a huge weekend for the Swilling family. Tre Swilling, the son of NFL legend Pat Swilling, is finally making his NFL debut Sunday after a long journey to making the game day active roster.

The 49ers have moved Tre from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of San Francisco's game versus the Los Angeles Rams. The move came after the 49ers placed cornerback Samuel Womack on the Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

The former Georgia Tech cornerback went undrafted in 2022, and has been cut four times by three different teams, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #49ers are elevating CB Tre Swilling — son of NFL legend Pat Swilling — from the practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the #Rams, per his agents @gseworldwide. Swilling was undrafted last year, has been cut 4 times by 3 teams … and now is set to make his NFL debut. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2023

Tre's dad, Pat Swilling, played linebacker for three different teams during his 12-season NFL career. Swilling was first with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the third round in 1986. During his time from 1986-1992, Swilling was part of the Saints' iconic Dome Patrol defense. He was named First Team All-Pro in 1991 and 1992, and had his best season in 1991 when he led the league with 17 sacks while also adding six forced fumbles, ultimately earning him the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Pat later played for the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders before retiring for good after the 1998 season. Following his retirement, Pat was enshrined in both the College Football Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

Now it's time for Pat to pass the torch on to his son. It's uncertain how much playing time Tre will see in his first game, but this is still a monumental moment for him and his family.