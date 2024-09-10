The San Francisco 49ers started the 2024 NFL season on a positive note, beating the New York Jets 32-19 on Monday night. The matchup was filled with stars, including Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, and Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk had a first-half mishap that drew an empathic reaction from former superstar quarterback Peyton Manning.

Brock Purdy threw an on-target pass to Aiyuk near the end of the second quarter to the corner of the endzone. However, the ball slipped through Aiyuk's hands. Manning then proceeded to go off on the 49ers reciever on an episode of “ManningCast”:

“There's a reason for training camp. You need it. You need the reps. Get those contracts done earlier, so we can get in training camp [and] we don't drop balls on opening night,” Manning began. “You're still catching balls at a high school field from some quarterback 45 years old my age. You're not catching balls from your quarterback. Get signed, get in camp, and we don't drop the ball.”

Peyton Manning did not take it easy on Aiyuk. Manning highlighted the importance of Aiyuk maintaining chemistry with Brock Purdy so that such mishaps do not happen.

Aiyuk missed a significant portion of the team's training camp due to his contract extension negotiations with the 49ers. After nearly a full summer of back and forth, the two sides agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Despite his early dropped pass, Aiyuk ended the Jets-49ers game with 28 yards on two receptions. He should be able to find his groove, considering the outstanding season he had in 2023. Aiyuk amassed a career-high 1,342 yards along with seven touchdowns. After busting the rust in Week 1, Aiyuk looks to come back strong for San Francisco's next matchup.

The 49ers start their 2024 campaign looking to avenge their Super Bowl 58 loss with a strong run that will hopefully lead them back to the title game.