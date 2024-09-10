The New York Jets started the 2024 NFL campaign against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. The Jets finally got to see veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in action after he missed most of the 2023 season with an Achilles injury. One of Rodgers' wide receiver weapons, Allen Lazard, got ridiculed on social media after he dropped a pass in Rodgers' first game back.

The Jets had possession of the ball early in the first quarter in a short-yardage third-down situation. Aaron Rodgers took the snap and fired a pass to Lazard, but the ball slipped through his hands. Fans did not hold back on Lazard for his mistake:

“How'd he not catch that,” one fan commented.

“Unforgivable drop,” another added.

Others brought up Lazard's struggles from the 2023 season:

“Allen Lazard picks up where he left off in 2023.”

After a breakout year in 2022, Lazard experienced a drop in production. The former Iowa State standout amassed a career-low 311 yards in his first season with the Jets. Lazard previously played with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers for six seasons.

Fans directed some of their frustration for Lazard towards Rodgers.

“This is why Rodgers messed up getting him on the team,” one user commented.

“This is what happens when you force the organization to hire your friends,” another added.

Despite the early drop, Lazard redeemed himself with an impressive touchdown catch. Like most players, Lazard will have his ups and downs. If he continues to work hard, he could find himself making a huge impact for New York in 2024.

The Jets put up a good fight, but the 49ers proved to be too much. New York trailed 32-12 as the game winded down. Their first game of the season may not have gone as expected, but there is still time to win and get atop the AFC.