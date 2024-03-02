The San Francisco 49ers are making changes to their coaching staff, as they try to keep a winning franchise together. The team is promoting Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator, and hiring Brandon Staley as an assistant coach, per ESPN.
The team is promoting Sorensen from defensive specialist to head defensive coach. Staley is joining the Bay area football team from Los Angeles, where he worked with the Chargers. Staley was the head coach for the Chargers from 2021-2023.
San Francisco has been one of the best teams in the NFC the last few years, but hasn't been able to win a Super Bowl Championship. The team has lost twice since the year 2020 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. Following this year's loss, the 49ers let go of their previous defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. Sorensen will take over the defense, but there is certainly pressure on him to help the franchise win.
Staley left the Chargers after coaching them to a 24-24 record over three years. He's expected to be an assistant head coach in San Francisco, per ESPN. Staley also spent time as an assistant for the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.
Sorensen spent time as an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks before joining the 49ers. He won a Super Bowl championship with Seattle, during the 2013 season.
San Francisco had been tied to a few names from outside the organization for the defensive coordinator job, but it seems the team wanted to promote from within. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has led the team since 2017, and is considered one of the best coaches in the NFL. A Super Bowl championship has been the only thing to elude him, and these new coaches will have the responsibility to help him finally get one.