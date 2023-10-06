Not so fast. Just days after the Denver Broncos were expected to waive veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory, the San Francisco 49ers have swooped into acquire him via trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Niners also receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick and will send back next year's sixth-rounder.

After stealing a win from the Chicago bears this past Sunday, the Broncos earn another victory with this transaction. While it is unfortunate that Gregory no longer fit in the team's plans, getting a future asset back in return is worthy of a pat on the back. Especially since he was rumored to be released earlier in the week. Denver never formally pulled the trigger on that decision, however, as noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

There is plenty of upside for San Francisco with this move. The 30-year-old brings plenty of experience as both a defensive end and linebacker. He has recorded 19.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 23 tackles for loss in his seven-year career. In other words, there is a decent chance the rich just got richer.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The 49ers (4-0) have looked like the best team in the NFL through the first month of the season and have only allowed 20 points or more one time so far. Despite Gregory's regression in 2023, this already daunting defense should be even harder to prepare for following his arrival.

San Fran looks to remain one of two undefeated teams in the league when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) this Sunday night. Despite the short turnaround, Randy Gregory is eligible to play against his former employer.