It appears that Randy Gregory has played his last game for the Denver Broncos. Exactly how the Broncos will move on from the linebacker isn't as clear. Just a few hours after it was reported that the Broncos were releasing Randy Gregory, Sean Payton suggested that the team is instead hoping to work out a trade.

“It hasn't been finalized yet because typically before a transaction takes place, there's maybe some teams interested in a trade,” Payton said of Gregory's impending release at Wednesday's press conference. “If any of that came to fruition, we would let you guys know. We just felt like with some of our younger players and where we're going, it was best for our team right now.”

Sean Payton said the Randy Gregory release has not been finalized yet because, as Payton put it, there are always teams that could be interested in trading for a player. pic.twitter.com/VIS2wEwUIC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Broncos would be cutting Gregory after trying to trade him. It seems more likely than not that Denver won't get anything in return for the 30-year-old.

The Broncos signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract early in 2022 free agency. The contract included a $10 million signing bonus and $28 million in total guarantees.

Gregory's stint in Denver was a disappointment, to put it mildly. The high-priced free-agent acquisition only played 10 games for the Broncos. After recording just 12 tackles and two sacks last year, Gregory started the 2023 season with nine tackles and one sack in four games.

Gregory's time with the Dallas Cowboys was interrupted by multiple suspensions. He was limited to 38 games from 2016-2021. The linebacker had 16.5 sacks with the Cowboys.

The Broncos are looking to pick up their second straight win in Week 5 after starting the season 0-3 under Payton. Denver hosts the New York Jets Sunday.