The San Francisco 49ers are bringing cornerback Jason Verrett back into the fold, hoping the oft-injured talent can provide some depth.

Week 14 brought another San Francisco 49ers win. But the team wasn't content with the victory, making a roster move after the game aimed at shoring up the team's secondary for what it hopes will be a lengthy playoff run.

On Sunday night, the 49ers inked cornerback Jason Verrett to their practice squad, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz. Verrett was in attendance to watch the Niners defeat the Seattle Seahawks 28-16.

Verrett is a favorite of Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the San Francisco organization.

San Francisco's secondary has been hit by injuries in recent weeks. The team lost star safety Talanoa Hufanga for the season after he tore his ACL in Week 11. Backup safety George Odum and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. have also hit the IR, leaving the team with little depth in the secondary.

Of course, if there is one knock on Verrett, it's his inability to stay healthy.

Expectations for Verrett?

The cornerback hasn't played since the 2021 season, when he appeared in one game for the 49ers before tearing his ACL in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Verrett re-signed with the 49ers during the 2022 offseason and began the season on the reserve/PUP list. But he tore his Achilles tendon during a November practice, before he could see any regular season action.

In October, former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans signed Verrett to their practice squad. But he lasted a little over a month before being released.

Talent has never been a question for Verrett, originally a 2014 first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers. But he's never completed a full season in the NFL, and has played in 10 or more games just twice.

Verrett could be a nice veteran addition for the stretch run. But if the 49ers are expecting him to step into a full-time role, they are bound to be disappointed.