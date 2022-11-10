Published November 10, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The long string of bad luck on the injury front continues for San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, and it will almost certainly have an impact on pass rush specialist Nick Bosa.

Verrett was preparing to make his return to action this week when the 49ers host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, but he tore his Achilles during Wednesday’s practice session. Verrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Niners coaches and fans were waiting for Verrett to make his return to the lineup after spending the first part of the season on the PUP list. Verrett suffered a torn ACL in the 2021 season opener against the Detroit Lions, and he has not played since.

Verrett’s career has been marked by injuries and inactivity. The defensive back has played 4 games or fewer in 4 of the past 5 seasons, and he has played just 1 game in three of those seasons.

Verrett’s presence could have given the Niners an upgrade in their overall pass coverage, but his absence puts additional pressure on the pass rush. Nobody will feel that more than Nick Bosa, the most impactful pass rusher on the team. Bosa has 8.5 sacks through the team’s first 8 games, and he is on pace to match or exceed last year’s total of 15.5 sacks.

In addition to the injuries Jason Verrett has suffered with the 49ers, he suffered a pair of major setbacks during his tenure with the Chargers. He tore his Achilles while playing with the Bolts in 2018 and also suffered an ACL tear in 2016.