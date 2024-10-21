The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-18 on Sunday. While the loss was disappointing, it was a triumphant day for one member of the team. 49ers' rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut just weeks after he was shot in the chest. NBC Sports Bay Area caught his reaction during his post-game press conference.

“It meant everything. Obviously, all the adversity I just went through in this past month, it was really good to go out there with my guys again. I think that's the refresher for me at the end of the day,” Pearsall said.

Despite never playing a snap before the shooting occurred, Pearsall says that the team rallied around him. “When the incident first happened, the first thing I was thinking about was the guys in this locker room, the coaches in this locker room, the entire staff. They did a really good job of rallying around me, making sure I stayed up. It was a huge blessing for me.”

Persall was shot in Union Square in San Francisco on August 31. The rookie was headed to a signing event in the area when he was robbed at gunpoint. He was shot in the chest but the bullet missed vital organs and exited through his back. He was able to make a speedy recovery.

Ricky Pearsall's return comes at the perfect time for the 49ers

Deebo Samuel left Sunday's game with an illness and Brandon Aiyuk left with what looked like a serious knee injury. As the 49ers continue through what has been a difficult season, Pearsall will be an important piece. They drafted him in the first round to develop him into the next great Brock Purdy target and this will be his first big test.

If Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, who missed the game with a hip injury, don't play next week, Pearsall will be a big part of the game plan. The Niners are 3-4 and have a primetime game against the floundering Cowboys awaiting them. While it has not been a great start for the 49ers, they can turn the season around quickly.

In his first game, Pearsall caught three of his five targets for 21 yards. While it was not a game-changing performance, it is nothing short of a miracle that he is in the game to begin with. The 49ers hope to increase his workload next Sunday night against the Cowboys.