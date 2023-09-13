The San Francisco 49ers have a challenge waiting for them in NFL Week 2. The Brock Purdy-led squad will have to face the old Los Angeles Rams squad with Matthew Stafford leading the charge. Although, Kyle Shanahan's team may be shorthanded as players like George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, Trent Williams, and Ray-Ray McCloud get updates on their health status.

The Rams are not an easy team to beat given the strength and veteran talent in their roster. In NFL Week 2, Kyle Shanahan is going to need a lot of weapons. Thankfully, Kittle has been participating in practice fully, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. This is a good indication that he will be ready during the matchup, The same goes for McCloud. He has been nursing a wrist injury but seems all good to suit up this week. Both of them have been doing well in practice but the choice will still remain in the hands of the 49ers coaching staff.

Williams was not at practice. But, this is not because he suffered an injury. The 49ers assigned him to rest for the day and take his mind off of work. The same cannot be said for Greenlaw. Shanahan's linebacker has not seen the gridiron not practice due to his injury. There could still be a time within the season when he could return but NFL Week 2 just might not be the time it happens. Brock Purdy may get a lot of weapons to run routes for him and this will be crucial in doing well against a stacked Rams defensive squad.