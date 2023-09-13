The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will face off in one of their two annual showdowns as NFC West competitors. This has happened every year since the division started back in 1967. However, this game will be a historic one thanks to the Brock Purdy vs Matthew Stafford matchup at quarterback.

“Sunday's @49ers- @RamsNFL game will mark the first time we've ever seen a QB taken #1 overall in the @NFL Draft face a QB selected with the last overall pick,” NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano tweeted, per NFL Research.

This is a pretty cool fact about Sunday’s Rams-49ers game that gives it a little more spice and historical meaning.

Stafford was the No. 1 pick out of Georgia in 2009 and is a 15-year NFL vet with 52,416 passing yards and 333 touchdowns. It’s not shocking that a No. 1 pick is starting a game at quarterback in the NFL. Stafford is one of 35 signal-callers who’ve been picked first since the draft started in 1936.

On the other hand, Purdy starting a game as Mr. Irrelevant is much more rare. The former Iowa State Cyclone was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 262) and has six starts with 1,594 passing yards and 15 TDs on his resume.

The Mr. Irrelevant Award started in 1976 and the only QBs who are a member of this club with Purdy are Randy Essington (1984), Larry Wanke (1991), Ronnie McAda (1997), Chandler Harnish (2012), and Chad Kelly (2017). These QBs aren’t exactly household names.

So, who will get the best of the historic Brock Purdy-Matthew Stafford matchup? Well, Mr. Irrelevant is an eight-point favorite over the No. 1 pick heading into the game.