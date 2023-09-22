The San Francisco 49ers staked another forceful claim as the NFL's best team on Thursday night, blowing out the New York Giants 30-12 in their home opener at Levi's Stadium. The undefeated Niners were absolutely dominant on both sides of the ball, finishing with 16 more first downs than New York and out-gaining their visitors by a whopping 291 yards. San Francisco nearly doubled up the Giants in time of possession, too.

Don't worry about Brock Purdy and company resting on their superlative early-season laurels, though. Significant as every win is during the regular season, they're also just a positive step toward San Francisco accomplishing it's ultimate goal—winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s huge,” Purdy said of the Niners' 3-0 start, per Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. “You want to win every game. We have a high standard. We want to be best version of ourselves. Yeah we won but stuff out there we can clean up and be better at. We have, what, 14 more games to do that, to be the best version of ourselves.”

San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 after finishing the regular season 13-4. Purdy entered the playoffs with an unblemished record as a rookie starter, guiding the Niners to impressive wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in the first two rounds of the playoffs. But injuries to both Purdy and backup Josh Johnson—originally the team's fourth-string quarterback before Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down—left San Francisco hapless offensively with a Super Bowl berth on the line, leading to an easy win for the Philadelphia Eagles.

No amount of commitment and attention to detail can save players from suffering serious injury in a sport like football. Maybe the injury bug will bite San Francisco at the worst time once again later this season. No matter how much success they experience between now and the playoffs, though, rest assured Purdy and the star-studded Niners will always be striving for their ultimate best.