The San Francisco 49ers did not waste much time before rewarding a key player of their defense with a shiny new extension deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers have come to an agreement for an extension contract with linebacker Dre Greenlaw shortly after San Francisco dismantled the Seattle Seahawks at home Sunday.

“Sources: The 49ers and standout LB Dre Greenlaw have reached an agreement on a 2-year contract extension, keeping another home-grown player in the fold for the future. He signs his deal coming off a 7 tackle game.”

The 49ers could not have offered the extension with much better timing. Apart from the big win over a divisional rival, the 49ers also saw Dre Greenlaw rack up seven total tackles against the Seahawks. It was a continuation of a good start to the season for Greenlaw, who also had five total tackles and a stuff back in Week 1, albeit in a 19-10 upset loss on the road to the Chicago Bears.

Greenlaw has been with the 49ers since he entered the pros in 2019 as a fifth-round selection in that year’s NFL Draft by the 49ers. Last season, Greenlaw was only able to appear in three games, having been placed on the injured reserve after going under the knife to repair a groin injury, but returned just in time for San Francisco’s final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams in which he posted a team-high 12 tackles.

The 49ers know the value that Greenlaw brings to the table and the vital role he is going to play for the team that remains to be viewed as a Super Bowl contender.