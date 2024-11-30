The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made a move on Friday. According to Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers waived wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

“The #49ers waived WR Ronnie Bell, a 2023 seventh-round pick who has 2 catches for 22 yards in nine games this season,” Branch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

49ers make Ronnie Bell roster decision on Friday

Bell is only 24 years old and could receive an opportunity with another team. The Michigan football product was selected by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell made his NFL debut in 2023 and ultimately appeared in 17 games. He recorded six receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns during the '23 campaign. Although Bell did not receive much playing time, he did display signs of potential.

In 2024, though, Bell played in only nine games. As Branch wrote, he caught only two passes for 22 yards. Bell did not record a touchdown with the 49ers this season.

Bell will likely land with another NFL team. He still features enough potential to catch teams' attention.

San Francisco's 2024 NFL season has not gone according to plan

Overall, the 49ers are in the middle of a frustrating 2024 campaign. San Francisco is just 5-6 overall, having most recently lost 38-10 against the Green Bay Packers. Injuries limited the 49ers in the game, something that has been an unfortunate trend all season long.

There is still hope for the 49ers, however. With that being said, there is no question that San Francisco needs to turn their season around as soon as possible. Upsetting the 9-2 Buffalo Bills on the road this upcoming Sunday will prove to be especially difficult as the 49ers continue to deal with injury trouble.

The 49ers and Bills will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM EST. San Francisco will try to pull off the upset on the road.