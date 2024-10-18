The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with a tremendous amount of injuries this season. Between Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle all missing time, the offense has been particularly hit. Kicker Jake Moody has also missed time now with an ankle injury and backup Matthew Wright got hurt making a tackle. Anders Carlson will kick for the 49ers, general manager John Lynch told KNBR.

“GM John Lynch said on KNBR the likelihood is that the 49ers will elevate newly signed K Anders Carlsen from the practice squad to play Sunday against the Chiefs because of injuries to Jake Moody and Matthew Wright.” Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports posted the update on social media.

Carlson was available after he struggled with the Green Bay Packers last season. He missed six field goals, all from over 40 yards and five extra points. The 49ers must ensure that he is prepared for their massive game on Sunday.

The 49ers host the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday afternoon. They can put their shaky 3-3 start behind them by beating the undefeated defending champions. Packers fans would tell them that Carlson is not reliable enough for this big game but they have very few other choices.

Injuries continue to plague the 49ers

The 49ers have won the NFC West in back-to-back seasons but have stiff competition from the Seahawks and Cardinals this season. Even with their slow start, the 49ers are tied for first and can take the lead on Sunday. Their injuries make the start less of an issue long-term, especially if Christian McCaffery comes back.

Brock Purdy has been spectacular in each of the six games even without his full complement of weapons. The former Mr. Irrelevant has stopped most of the questions about his ability over the past three years and will earn a massive contract very soon. As long as he is healthy, the 49ers have a chance to win every game.

The 49ers are looking for revenge for their heart-wrenching Super Bowl loss. The Chiefs won in overtime, only the second in Super Bowl history, and ruined the Niners' big-game dreams for the second time. The NFC is improving around them, however, and it will be a difficult path back.

After their 47-9 win over the Cowboys, the Lions appear to be rounding into form. The Vikings are 5-0 and have a great defense and the Commanders score at will. The Niners have to get healthy everywhere from running back to kicker to get back to the Super Bowl.