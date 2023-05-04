If you want something, go get it. That’s exactly what wide receiver Isaiah Winstead did en route to signing a deal with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent.

After the draft concluded on Saturday, Winstead posted on his Twitter Sunday that he had still not heard from any team’s about a contract, giving himself a ringing endorsement in the process.

“6’4 210 moving like this. No mini camp invite or UDFA deal. Behind the scenes on what I can do,” Winstead said in a tweet accompanied by video. “With 88 catches & 1100 yds this past season… God makes no mistakes tho thank you in advanced🙏.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Three days later, Winstead finds himself on an NFL roster with the 49ers, though it will be a tough hill to climb in order to make the final 53. The 49ers carry with themselves an offense stacked with weapons, making the signing of Winstead more of luxury than a need. With the likes of Chrsitan McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, there are not many roster spots available for newcomers to grab. Still, Winstead gave himself a shot and now he has to prove he belongs.

After spending time at Norfolk State University and Toledo University, Winstead broke out at East Carolina Univeristy in 2022. He played all 13 games for the Pirates, catching 88 passes for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns.

The 49ers won 13 games and reached the NFC Championship Game in 2022 despite having to use three different starting quarterbacks. Isaiah Winstead looks to be a factor for the 49ers this season. He called for his shot and he has it.