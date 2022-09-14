49ers working to prevent locker room drama over Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo dynamic

We’re just one game into the new season and already, some folks have already brought out the pitchforks on Trey Lance. To be fair, the new San Francisco 49ers QB1 didn’t do himself any favors with a disappointing debut in the Niners’ opening-day loss to the Chicago Bears. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that calling for Lance’s head is a tad premature at this point in the campaign.

The fact that Jimmy Garoppolo is waiting in the wings certainly doesn’t help Lance’s cause. After a drama-filled offseason, Jimmy G ended up staying in San Francisco, filling the role of Lance’s backup. Following Trey’s lackluster showing, however, their roles could be switched sooner rather than later — or at least this is what some people might believe.

For their part, however, it is clear that the 49ers are doing everything they can to keep the QB situation at bay inside the locker room. They are bracing themselves for a bumpy ride ahead with Lance at the helm, and they’re prepared to give him as long a leash as they can afford (via Peter King’s Football Morning in America):

Jay Glazer reported before the game on FOX that coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch, after Jimmy Garoppolo got re-signed, asked 15 team leaders to be sure they had Trey Lance’s back if times got tough this season. According to Glazer, they said words to this effect to the 15 team leaders: Guys, we need your support here. We’ve got to make sure that you get Trey’s back. There will be some bumpy roads ahead. We’ve got to make sure that people aren’t clamoring to move on to Jimmy. We’ve got to make sure we have your support.” Clearly, they recognized that Garoppolo has lots of friends in the locker room and wanted to prevent the fracturing of the locker room if Lance went through a bad run.

Lance himself has had nothing but good things to say about Jimmy G, who he considers to be his mentor. Garppolo has likewise been very supportive of Lance, and it appears that everything’s peachy in San Francisco. For now, at least.