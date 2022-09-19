It is safe to say Kyle Shanahan is happy that the San Francisco 49ers decided to keep Jimmy Garoppolo instead of trading or cutting him in the offseason.

Garoppolo was thrusted into the QB1 role once again on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after Trey Lance sustained a significant ankle injury that had him carted off the field. The veteran quarterback was solid in his return to action, completing 13 of his 21 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. He also had zero interception as the 49ers went away with a 27-7 victory for their first win of the season.

When asked about Garoppolo’s performance and how he looked in the game, Shanahan was definitely satisfied with what he saw. Despite Lance’s devastating injury, the 49ers head coach was still able to smile and joke around knowing that their insurance policy remains reliable.

“Looked good, still handsome,” Shanahan said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports.

Trey Lance is expected to be out for the season since his injury requires surgery. With that said, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to take over the starting role that he owned up until the 2021 campaign.

Of course losing Lance remains a painful blow for the 49ers. With him out for the season, the team will have to adjust their timeline once again in fully transitioning into a new era and building around their quarterback.

Lance is still seen as the future of the 49ers, but in order to keep the ship sailing for now, they will have to put their trust on their old reliable.