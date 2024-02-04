The San Francisco 49ers are giving free gifts to their players before the team plays in the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers haven't yet played in the Super Bowl this year, but they are already getting some amazing gifts. The 49ers' players and coaches are getting free peloton bikes and shoes as a gift for their Super Bowl appearance, per The Athletic. The organization is giving out the items.

The 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, in Super Bowl LVIII, or 58. It's a rematch of the Super Bowl from four years ago, when the Chiefs ended up defeating San Francisco 31-20 after scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. That was the first Super Bowl championship for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 49ers had a different quarterback then, as Brock Purdy leads the team this season to pro football's championship game. The team defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship to make it to the title game. San Francisco is 14-5 on the season, including playoff wins over Detroit and the Green Bay Packers.

San Francisco is hoping Purdy can lead the team to a different result in this year's Super Bowl. The quarterback was famously taken as the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, after playing at Iowa State in college. This season, Purdy has been named a Pro Bowl selection. He threw for 4,280 yards in 2023, with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Under NFL rules, the 49ers are allowed to give Super Bowl gifts of up to about $1,700 in value to players, per The Athletic. The franchise probably hopes the players will use the bikes to stay in shape for the big game. The Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 Eastern on Sunday, February 11.