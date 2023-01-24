Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the Super Bowl. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game for the right to face the AFC’s champion in Arizona.

It’s an incredible run by the Purdy-led team. The Iowa State product took the reigns for the 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo went out for the season due to injury. Purdy, who was once Mr. Irrelevant, has played like a legit starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game, Purdy received a message from football’s greatest signal caller. Under a Bleacher Report Instagram post, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady left some words for the 49ers quarterback.

“Prove em wrong or Prove em right!” Brady commented on the post. Brady’s reply has accumulated nearly 30K likes since the comment was made.

Purdy played nine games in the regular season for the 49ers. He threw for 1374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions as the Niners finished the season with 10 consecutive wins.

In the playoffs, Purdy faced the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. The 23-year-old completed 18 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns as San Francisco rolled through Seattle.

This past Sunday saw the 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round. Purdy completed 19 passes for 214 yards as the Niners secured a 19-12 victory over the Cowboys.

The 49ers are making their second consecutive appearance in the NFC Championship Game. They lost last season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

This NFC title game against the Eagles is also their third in the last four years. San Francisco defeated the Green Bay Packers in 2020 to advance to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.