Kyle Juszczyk's wife has gone viral for her incredible designs.

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2019-2020 Super Bowl. Recently, attention became focused not just on the team but also on running back/fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin who has gone viral for her incredible NFL fashion designs.

Recently it was revealed that the 49ers vs. Lions NFC Title Game drew monster TV ratings that made it seem like everybody was watching the same game at the same time. Meanwhile, tight end George Kittle got a health update for the Super Bowl along with a health update for a key 49ers defender.

On Tuesday, NFL reporter Joe Pompliano broke the news on X, that Kristin Juszcyzyk had received special permission from the NFL to use one of its most recognizable trademarks.

49ers Wife's Style Goes Viral

Kristin Juszczyk has gained nearly one million Instagram followers and has done an incredible job of bringing NFL styles to the masses of female fans out there. She reportedly has signed an NFL licensing deal in time for her husband Kyle's forthcoming participation in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kristin Juszczyk has secured an NFL licensing deal, according to @asli_pelit. Juszczyk has gained more than 800,000 Instagram followers over the last two weeks, and this deal will allow her to use official NFL marks on her designs. The NFL got this one right 👏 pic.twitter.com/962YMvV3Hs — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 30, 2024

Kristin Juszczyk's Ironic Taylor Swift Story

Kristin Juszczyk has gained fame and notoriety from the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, pop mega star Taylor Swift.

Swift recently wore a custom Juszczyk created jacket to a game in support of Kelce.

With the Super Bowl set for February 11 at 6:30 p.m. the question now is whether Swift will continue to wear Juszczyk's designs, considering Kyle and the 49ers are all that stand between her boyfriend and his third Super Bowl victory.