Colorado football star Travis Hunter was at the center of attention after his performance on both sides of the ball in the team's statement win on the road over TCU, and he had some interesting things to say when asked where he will go when he makes it to the NFL, saying his favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers.

“My favorite NFL team is 49ers,” Travis Hunter said, via 12talks on TikTok. “But if I had to say, I like staying in Colorado.”

So while the 49ers are Hunter's favorite NFL team, he likes the idea of staying local and playing with the Denver Broncos.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Hunter will not be able to enter the NFL draft until 2025, so there is some time left to figure out what team might be able to draft him. However, the 49ers figure to still be contenders at that time with their roster and Kyle Shanahan. The Broncos are more of a question mark as Sean Payton heads into his first year with the team.

However, the Colorado football star predicted that he would land with the Green Bay Packers.

“Everybody that I've talked to say I'mma go to Green Bay, I don't know why,” Hunter said, via 12talks. “But Green Bay is cold. I don't got a problem with the cold. Why I got to go to Green Bay?”

The Packers are in an interesting spot, and could find themselves with a high enough draft pick to select Hunter.

It will be interesting to see where Hunter's draft stock is by the time he is draft eligible, and if he settles on playing one side of the ball.