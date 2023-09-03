Colorado football star Travis Hunter was at the center of attention after his performance on both sides of the ball in the team's statement win on the road over TCU, and he had some interesting things to say when asked where he will go when he makes it to the NFL, saying his favorite team is the San Francisco 49ers.

“My favorite NFL team is 49ers,” Travis Hunter said, via 12talks on TikTok. “But if I had to say, I like staying in Colorado.”

Colorado star WR/CB Travis Hunter shared his thoughts on where he'll go in the NFL: "Why I gotta go to Green Bay?" 😆 Hunter says his favorite NFL team is the #49ers but he likes the idea of staying with the #Broncos He also said "everybody" he talked to said he'll go to the… https://t.co/Cz6VFBySNN pic.twitter.com/50O5K2fAQF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 3, 2023

So while the 49ers are Hunter's favorite NFL team, he likes the idea of staying local and playing with the Denver Broncos.

Hunter will not be able to enter the NFL draft until 2025, so there is some time left to figure out what team might be able to draft him. However, the 49ers figure to still be contenders at that time with their roster and Kyle Shanahan. The Broncos are more of a question mark as Sean Payton heads into his first year with the team.

However, the Colorado football star predicted that he would land with the Green Bay Packers.

“Everybody that I've talked to say I'mma go to Green Bay, I don't know why,” Hunter said, via 12talks. “But Green Bay is cold. I don't got a problem with the cold. Why I got to go to Green Bay?”

The Packers are in an interesting spot, and could find themselves with a high enough draft pick to select Hunter.

It will be interesting to see where Hunter's draft stock is by the time he is draft eligible, and if he settles on playing one side of the ball.