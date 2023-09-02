Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is thrilled that Travis Hunter followed him from Jackson State. Hunter was special in his Colorado football debut, making big plays both as a wide receiver and a cornerback in an upset victory over TCU Saturday. Recognizing how taxing it must have been for Hunter to shine on both sides of the ball, Deion Sanders joked about how the Buffaloes plan to make sure the superstar recovers from his unreal performance.

“I don't know how much snaps he played, but we gonna put a hot tub on the plane for him,” Sanders said of Hunter in his post-game interview with FOX after Colorado defeated TCU 45-42.

Hunter's stat line from the Colorado-TCU game is almost hard to fathom. As a wide receiver, Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards, including a 43-yard reception. Despite constantly running routes when the Colorado football team had the ball, the two-way star managed to shine in the defensive backfield. Hunter had three tackles, two pass breakups and a marvelous interception that prevented what looked like it would be a surefire TCU touchdown.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his post-game interview, Hunter said that he wasn't even tired. It should come as no surprise that Hunter's 2023 Heisman Trophy odds improved significantly during the Colorado-TCU game.

The betting odds suggested that Sanders and Colorado shouldn't even be competitive with TCU. The Buffaloes were 21-point road underdogs. Colorado is coming off a one-win season. TCU made it all the way to last year's College Football Playoff national championship game.

Sanders completely turned over the Colorado football roster. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, set a Colorado record by throwing for 510 yards. Dylan Edwards had 159 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

The Colorado football program is unrecognizable under Sanders. And it's in the best way possible.