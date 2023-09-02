Colorado football cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was the star in the Buffaloes' impressive opening win over TCU. Despite a phenomenal performance from many players including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and running back Dylan Edwards, Hunter remained the standout.

Not only was Hunter one of four Buffaloes to eclipse 100 receiving yards when he went for 119 yards on 11 receptions, he also had a clutch interception and multiple pass breakups. His interception came at a crucial point in the game when TCU was in the redzone. Hunter dove in front of the receiver to snatch the ball and end a promising drive for the Horned Frogs.

Even after the two-way player has become a rare breed in football, Hunter stands out as an exception. He played 117 snaps in the win and was a game changing player on both sides of the ball.

Though the five-star recruit Hunter was questioned when he chose to go to Jackson State before transferring to Colorado with his coach over other highly touted schools, the move looks like it's paying off as he gets to learn under one of the best cornerbacks of all time, Deion Sanders. On top of it all, Hunter is already one of the most talked about players after one game and has stars across the NFL, including Jalen Ramsey, buzzing during his insane game.

Several other players including Darius Slay and Dez Bryant joined in on the hype during the game.

Travis hunter special!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) September 2, 2023

Travis Hunter's performance was not only so special that it caught the attention of all these stars, but his Heisman odds significantly improved following the game. For Deion Sanders, the priority will be to get the star two-way player rested before their next game against Nebraska.