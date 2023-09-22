San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is already making waves with the franchise despite his relatively short time there. McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers last season in an effort to diversify San Francisco's offense, and it's safe to say that the gamble has paid off in spades thus far.

During the 49ers' Thursday Night Football home game against the New York Giants, McCaffrey etched his name in the record books, tying franchise icon Jerry Rice for the most consecutive games (including the playoffs) scoring a touchdown with 12, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

McCaffrey tied the record via a four-yard rushing touchdown during the second quarter Thursday that gave the 49ers a 17-3 lead over their foes from New York.

Things have been going about as well as possible for San Francisco thus far to open up 2023. McCaffrey, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the 49ers' offense have been electric, and the defense has been just as impressive as the 49ers hope to expand upon their run to the NFC Championship Game a year ago.

The 49ers cruised to a dominant win in Week One on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers then had to work a bit harder in Week Two against the Los Angeles Rams, but still were able to garner a double-digit victory leading up to Thursday's home opener.

With McCaffrey continuing to set records and both sides of the ball clicking on all cylinders, it's tough to envision any team having a better chance than San Francisco at winning the Lombardi Trophy next February.