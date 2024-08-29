As Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season approaches, the San Francisco 49ers are at the center of two of the most difficult contract negotiations in the league. On one end, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is doing a ‘sit-in' as he seeks a lucrative extension. And on the other, there is left tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out and angling for one final big (or bigger) payday as he enters the twilight of his career.

While 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have seemed annoyed at times by Aiyuk's lengthy contract dispute, they appear more confident that Williams, who turned 36 this summer and is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $138 million contract he signed in 2021, will suit up for San Francisco's season opener.

Shanahan, in particular, recently voiced his confidence in regards to Williams eventually starting at left tackle.

“I'm optimistic that things will work out with Trent,” Shanahan said. “I'm not sitting here knowing what day it'll be. We're getting close to playing a game, so my mind is completely on preparing for a game without those guys. But yeah, I feel when two sides want to get a deal done, usually it happens.”

49ers nearing season opener without Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams

At the heart of the San Francisco 49ers' prolonged negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams is, of course, money.

For Aiyuk, who enters his fifth season in the NFL, he has made just $12.5 million in his career and has little security past this year. Although he is set to earn $14.1 million this season and could make much more next year if the 49ers decided to franchise tag him, he does not have a long-term deal in place.

In an attempt to force the 49ers' hand on the issue, Aiyuk has become one of the few players around the league to ‘hold-in,' where instead of skipping mandatory practices altogether, he attends but participates very little or not at all while there. For most of the summer, it appeared Aiyuk would not be getting a suitable deal done with San Francisco and would be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, although the longer the saga continues to play out, it's fair to wonder if a trade with the Steelers will be completed either.

If he and the 49ers can come to terms on an extension, Aiyuk could become the beneficiary of some fortuitous timing, considering numerous Pro Bowl wide receivers have inked new deals over the past year. In addition to CeeDee Lamb recently signing a four-year, $136 million contract, Aiyuk has seen the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Justin Jefferson, the latter of whom was selected three picks ahead of Aiyuk in the 2020 NFL Draft, sign massive deals worth at least on average $28.25 million annually.

Williams is in a different situation. Unlike Aiyuk, Williams is under contract for several more years and, if everything goes right, he can earn more than $75 million over the next three years.

However, Williams, as quarterback Brock Purdy's blind side protector, seems to understand his importance and more importantly, his value. While the 49ers may feel they can enter the season without Aiyuk lining up at wide receiver, it is unlikely San Francisco will feel comfortable not having Williams on the O-line.

According to ESPN, Williams is “seeking an adjusted contract that provides significant guarantees and elevates him back to the top of the tackle market,” which could bring him more in line with some of the recent contracts for left tackles. Since Williams signed his deal three years ago, Tristan Wirfs, Christian Darrisaw, Laremy Tunsil, and Andrew Thomas have all signed contracts with average annual salaries larger than Williams.

Whether Williams or Aiyuk are ready or willing to play Week 1 for the 49ers remains to be seen, but San Francisco will nonetheless host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on ‘Monday Night Football' on Sept. 9.