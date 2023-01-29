The Philadelphia Eagles sent the San Francisco 49ers crashing out of the playoffs, and things got ugly late into the fourth quarter. With the game out of reach, tempers flared between the 49ers’ offense and Eagles’ defense, including a shocking fight during which star OT Trent Williams slammed Eagles safety K’Von Wallace into the turf. Both Wallace and Williams received ejections from the NFC Championship game after the skirmish that saw Williams put Wallace on the ground, with authority.

While Williams got the better of Wallace in their physical exchange, it’ll be the Eagles who are punching their Super Bowl tickets and planning their trip to Arizona.

The Eagles completely outmatched the 49ers on Sunday, and Williams let his frustrations get the best of him. It was a remarkable feat of strength, as Williams, seemingly effortlessly, threw a 200-pound man over his shoulder. He then turned and launched a hard shove into the midsection of another Eagles player before the two sides were eventually separated, with Wallace and Williams picking up ejections.

It was a frustrating game for the 49ers through and through, losing Brock Purdy to an elbow injury and having to roll with fourth-stringer Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion himself. The nightmare performance was capped off by the brief fray at midfield, with Williams getting a head start on his offseason, just a few minutes before the rest of his Niners teammates.

It’s a disappointing result for the 49ers, who entered the game with lofty expectations. Coming up short certainly stings, and Trent Williams exemplified that with his late-game outburst.