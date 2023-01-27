Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for an NFC Championship battle against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams gave a bit of insight into the matchup and revealed a key factor that could lead to a San Francisco victory.

The 49ers entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed. The Eagles entered as the No. 1. Williams knows that the 49ers have a tall task in front of them in taking down Philadelphia. But he also has a plan of attack, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“It’s not about how we block them,” Williams said. “It’s more about what type of game we get into.”

Williams noted that the Eagles are a tough team to block when they’re strictly pass-rushing. Philadelphia led the NFL in sacks during the regular season, racking up 70. No other team had more than 55. In their 38-7 win over the Giants in the Divisional Round, Philly came away with five total sacks.

But for all the Eagles’ talent on defense, the 49ers haven’t been slouches themselves when it comes to protecting the quarterback. San Francisco finished the regular season ranked sixth in the NFL, allowing 31 total sacks. Through their two playoff games, Brock Purdy has been sacked just three times.

The Eagles came into the postseason with the best offense in the NFC, averaging 389.1 yards per game. However, the 49ers entered with the best defense in the league, allowing just 300.6 yards per game.

Trent Williams knows the NFC Championship will be a dog fight. For the 49ers to come out victorious, Williams just wants San Francisco to play their brand of football.