San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams and his family are in mourning following the death of their stillborn baby, Trenton Jr. on Nov. 24. The devastating news was shared by Williams' wife, Sondra Williams via a social media post on Instagram.

“It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure,” Sondra wrote. “Last Sunday night on 11/24/24; I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn’t even give mommy time to get an epidural. I’m so grateful to have had your Aunt Katina(who also cut your cord) and nurse Hannah by my side.”

49ers star's wife share sad news about son

Sondra also revealed that Trenton was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, which is a “severe chromosomal condition, with multiple malformations due to an additional copy of all or part of chromosome 13,” according to the description of the condition on Minnesota's Department of Health website.

“As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn’t prepared nor would I ever be. After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine,” Sondra shared.

The Williams Family has received plenty of supportive messages from fans online. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was also emotional when he talked about the death of his player's son.

“It's hard as a coach,” Shanahan said during Monday's conference call (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN). “It's hard as a friend, it's hard as a family member. It's hard for everybody. But we spend a lot of time with each other. That's what's cool about a football team. Whatever you go through, the good or the bad, we go through it together.”

“You can never escape that full grief, but I do think it's nice for those guys to have another avenue to get out on the football field, to get around teammates and things like that,” Shanahan added.

Trent, a three-time First-Team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler, has been with the 49ers since the 2020 NFL season. He missed Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a lower-body issue.