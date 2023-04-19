Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The San Francisco 49ers have a major decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position. Trey Lance looked like the future until Brock Purdy stole his shine. Teams around the NFL have become aware of the 49ers’ quarterback conundrum and have offered a way to remedy it.

San Francisco has received calls from numerous teams looking to trade for Lance, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While the 49ers haven’t been making the calls, they have been listening. Teams looking to acquire Lance believe San Fran is sticking with Purdy under center.

The 49ers won’t trade Lance unless they’re fully confident in Purdy’s recovery. However, it’s clear that San Francisco has at least considered a Lance trade.

Trey Lance came to the 49ers brimming with potential. San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After starting two games as a rookie, Lance entered the 2023 season as the Niners’ QB. However, a devastating ankle injury ended his campaign after just two games.

Following another injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy was given a chance. He rallied off five straight wins to end the regular season, leading the 49ers to the NFC West title and the NFC Championship Game. Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions as a rookie.

With his breakout performance, Purdy seems to have the edge over Lance in San Francisco’s eyes. Purdy is battling back from offseason elbow surgery. If healthy, the team looks likely to keep him as the starter. With Lance still holding high potential in his own right, the 49ers could look to trade him and recoup some NFL Draft capital.